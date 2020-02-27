Iowa’s Ken O’Keefe Is The Highest Paid Quarterback Coach In College Football

Iowa apparently has the highest paid quarterback coach in America.
According to FootballScoop, Hawkeyes coach Ken O’Keefe is the highest paid coach in college football at his position hauling in a stunning $625,000 annually. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
Why the hell is Iowa paying their QB coach $625,000 annually? What is going on down in Iowa City?
Who signed off on this? Nate Stanley and the passing game isn’t terrible, but are they really getting a nice return on that $625,000?
I’d say absolutely not. Not even close.
I’d understand Clemson and Alabama leading the country in money for a quarterback coach. That’d actually make a ton of sense.
They are yearly contenders for the national title. Iowa? Not a chance. Again, Stanley isn’t a bad passer, but the Hawkeyes aren’t damn near good enough throwing at the ball to justify this kind of salary.
Hell, I’d even understand Wisconsin spending a ton of money on a quarterback coach to help the rushing game.
Iowa leading the way is laugh-out-loud funny. What a joke.