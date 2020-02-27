Jalen Hurts On His NFL Future: ‘I’m A Team First Guy, But I’m A Quarterback’

Jalen Hurts is doing his best to make it crystal clear that he has no interest in playing any position other than quarterback in the NFL.

It was already reported that Hurts would only work out as a passer at the combine, and now he’s opened up about how he views himself. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jalen Hurts (@jalenhurts) on Jan 25, 2020 at 6:45pm PST

According to the draft’s official Twitter account, Hurts told the media about his spot in the NFL, “I’m a team first guy, but I’m a quarterback.”

Jalen Hurts on if he’d change positions if asked by an NFL team: I’m a team first guy, but I’m a quarterback. pic.twitter.com/RGxN0QImNu — NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) February 25, 2020

As I’ve said before, I 100% believe Hurts can play quarterback in the NFL. All that matters to me is what we’ve seen on the tape.

Hurts was a dominant quarterback at Alabama and Oklahoma. Yes, he lost his job at Alabama to Tua Tagovailoa, but there’s no shame in that. Tua is going to be a top five pick.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jalen Hurts (@jalenhurts) on Nov 17, 2019 at 4:35pm PST

The dual-threat quarterback isn’t an elite passer. He’s just not, but he’s more than competent when it comes to making the necessary throws.

On top of that, he’s a freak of nature athlete. Given how the NFL game is shifting to mobility at the quarterback position, I’m not sure how anybody could think Hurts can’t play.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jalen Hurts (@jalenhurts) on Sep 2, 2019 at 11:46am PDT

Will he be a star in the NFL? I don’t know. Only time will tell, but he can 100% stick on a roster as a passer.