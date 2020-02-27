Editorial

Old Joe Rogan Clip Shows Deontay Wilder Claiming He Wears A 45 Pound Weight Vest All The Time

Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder’s excuse for losing to Tyson Fury seems to have gone out the window after an old clip of him resurfaced.

Wilder claimed he lost to Fury in large part because he wore a costume for Black History month that weighed somewhere in the range of 40 pounds. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, that excuse doesn’t hold much water, according to Wilder’s own comments while on Joe Rogan! The star boxer claimed he wears a 45 pound weight vest everywhere.

Watch it below.

Well, I guess that excuse from Wilder can never be used again. It’s pretty hard to be bragging about wearing a weight vest and then use the weight of a costume as an excuse.

I never bought Wilder’s excuse to begin with. It just doesn’t add up. I’m supposed to believe the costume he wore caused Fury to annihilate him?

Yeah, I’m not buying a single word of that nonsense.

Find better excuses, Wilder. Find much better excuses.

