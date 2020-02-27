Old Joe Rogan Clip Shows Deontay Wilder Claiming He Wears A 45 Pound Weight Vest All The Time

Deontay Wilder’s excuse for losing to Tyson Fury seems to have gone out the window after an old clip of him resurfaced.

Wilder claimed he lost to Fury in large part because he wore a costume for Black History month that weighed somewhere in the range of 40 pounds. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

THE GYPSY KING IS THE KING OF BOXING! ????#WilderFury2 pic.twitter.com/3qDbApeXsH — ESPN (@espn) February 23, 2020

However, that excuse doesn’t hold much water, according to Wilder’s own comments while on Joe Rogan! The star boxer claimed he wears a 45 pound weight vest everywhere.

Watch it below.

Deontay Wilder confirms during a guest appearance on @joerogan podcast in December 2018 that he specifically trains wearing a “45-pound vest” to carry extra weight to activate his “twitch muscles”???? Bizarre then that his ring costume weighing an alleged 40 pounds is blamed? pic.twitter.com/qwWMLuG7sc — Against The Ropes (@ATRboxinguk) February 26, 2020

Well, I guess that excuse from Wilder can never be used again. It’s pretty hard to be bragging about wearing a weight vest and then use the weight of a costume as an excuse.

I never bought Wilder’s excuse to begin with. It just doesn’t add up. I’m supposed to believe the costume he wore caused Fury to annihilate him?

Yeah, I’m not buying a single word of that nonsense.

Find better excuses, Wilder. Find much better excuses.

H/T: Barstool Sports