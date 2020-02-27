Jonathan Taylor Talks About The Wisconsin Running Back Fraternity, Says He Asks Other Members For Advice

Former Wisconsin superstar running back Jonathan Taylor opened up during the combine about playing the position for the Badgers.

Taylor is one of the greatest running backs in the history of college football, and he's arguably the greatest to ever wear a Wisconsin uniform.

That’s pretty damn impressive given the people who came before him, and he seems to understand the company he’s in.

“When you join the running back group at the University of Wisconsin, it’s like a fraternity,” Taylor told the media during the combine. “You don’t know until you get into it but they’re always looking out for me and I lean on those guys for advice.”

It’s truly incredible the kind of talent that has come out of Wisconsin at the running back position. We don’t ever rebuild the backfield.

We just simply reload year after year.

We’ve had James White, Melvin Gordon, Corey Clement and Jonathan Taylor all in the past few years. We even had Montee Ball, who flamed out in the NFL in spectacular fashion.

Good luck finding any program in America that can match that kind of talent. The fact we went from Melvin Gordon to Jonathan Taylor over the course of a few years is honestly mind-boggling.

Gordon is one of the most physically gifted players to ever play in college and Taylor has talent that is hard to put into words.

Now, it’s time to find out what Taylor can do at the next level. I have no doubt at all that he’s going to be a huge star, and I can’t wait to watch it unfold.

The young man is a superstar, and it was an honor to watch him spend three years carving up defenses for the Badgers.