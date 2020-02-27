Josh Brolin Will Star In The New Series ‘Outer Range’ From Brad Pitt

Josh Brolin has a new series coming out from Brad Pitt called “Outer Range,” and it sounds incredible.

The Hollywood Reporter reported the plot details of the Amazon series as, “Outer Range centers on Royal Abbott (Brolin), a Wyoming rancher fighting for his land and family who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness.” (RELATED: New ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Trailer Gets Released, Ed Harris Returns As The Man In Black)

Brad Pitt will act as executive producer on the project. No release date has been announced.

This sounds like it’s going to be awesome. Obviously, the plot details don’t provide us with a ton. Will there be a supernatural element?

Will there be more traditional elements of the ranching lifestyle? We don’t know, but I’m amped to say the least.

It seems like everyone wants to get in on the “Yellowstone” magic, and that’s exactly what it sounds like “Outer Range” will do at least a little bit. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2 Finale ‘Sins Of The Father’ Ends With Death And Hope For The Future)

Plus, Brolin is an outstanding actor, and he’s been that way ever since “The Goonies.” He made the “Sicario” films so badass, and I’ve liked just about anything I’ve ever seen him in.

Now, he’s going to play a rancher in Wyoming wrapped up in a huge mystery. You can sign me up immediately for “Outer Range.”

Sound off in the comments with whether or not you’re interested. I know I am for sure!