Khabib Criticizes Conor McGregor’s Win Over Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone

Khabib Nurmagomedov isn’t impressed at all by Conor McGregor’s win over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

The Irish-born star beat the living hell out of Cerrone at UFC 246, and it was his first step back to returning to the top of the mountain. Just don't tell that to Khabib.

“Cowboy always lose all his main event fights. Always,” Khabib told TMZ Sports in a video shared Wednesday. The Russian star added that he has a “big name, but his time is finished.”

He also said Conor McGregor isn’t officially back until he fights a “really tough opponent.” You can watch Khabib’s full comments below.

Khabib can talk all he wants, but I think we all know he’ll eventually fight McGregor again. He won the first bout in convincing fashion, but times are changing.

McGregor might be in the best shape of his life. He re-committed to the fighting game and looked unstoppable against Cerrone.

We also all know money rules the fighting game. It dictates everything. A fight between McGregor and Khabib in Russia would print cash.

There’s zero chance either fighter would turn down a potential $100 million payday.

This rematch is going to happen. I’d bet just about anything on it. It might take a little time, but it’s going to happen.