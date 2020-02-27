Kris Jenner Reveals Which Daughter Will Give Her The Next Grandchild And Her Answer Is Shocking

Kris Jenner definitely got everyone’s attention Thursday when she revealed which one of her daughters she thinks will giver her the next grandchild and it was shocking.

It all went down during the 64-year-old reality star’s appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” during a segment called “”Keeping Up With the Blank.” The comments were noted by E! News.

The host asked the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star a series of questions, one of them was “When I call ____, they never pick up.” Jenner then replied, “Kylie [Jenner].” (RELATED: Report: Khloe Kardashian Wants To Marry Tristan Thompson Following Cheating Accusations)

WATCH:

Then came the big question, “My next grandchild will come from ____.” (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Pleads With Khloé And Kim Kardashian To Not ‘Bully’ Jordyn Woods Following Cheating Scandal)

“Kourtney [Kardashian],” the famed matriarch responded. “Or maybe Kylie [Jenner]…what do you think? I think Kourtney.”

“Maybe Kendall [Jenner],” she added.

For those that might have forgotten, Kourtney Kardashian is the mother of 3, ages 10, 7 and 5. While Kendall has no children.

But when she said Kylie it prompted the host to ask about the status of the 22-year-old reality star’s relationship with Travis Scott, of which she has 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster with.

The couple announced they were taking a break back in October.

“I don’t know if they’re back together,” Jenner shared. “They’re just great co-parenters.”

“They are getting along well and parenting together every day,” a source previously shared with the outlet. “They are always together and there is so much love between them with Stormi. It’s hard to imagine they won’t get back together officially. You can see they still love each other and want to be close.”