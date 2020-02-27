Lawyers Claim New Evidence Proves Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli’s Innocence

Lawyers for actress Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli claimed new evidence proved the couple’s innocence in the college admissions scandal.

The lawyers claimed Loughlin and Giannulli are innocent of bribery Wednesday after submitting letters from Rick Singer, who was pinned as the leader of the college admissions scandal, to the court, according to a report published by The Hollywood Reporter.

“This belated discovery … is devastating to the government’s case and demonstrates that the government has been improperly withholding core exculpatory information, employing a ‘win at all costs’ effort rather than following their obligation to do justice,” lawyer Sean Berkowtiz wrote.

The court filing comes before a status hearing set for Thursday where a trial date would be confirmed.

The couple’s lawyers pushed for a delay in the status hearing after submitting the new evidence.

“It is the only fair way to protect the defendants’ rights,” the lawyers argued. (RELATED: Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli List California Mansion For $28M Amid Fallout From College Admissions Scandal)

Loughlin and Giannulli have been accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to have their daughters admitted into the University of Southern California. Authorities said the family paid the money to Singer, who has been charged with orchestrating a sham charity organization.

Lawyers for the couple claimed Loughlin and Giannulli believed the payments were “legitimate donations” to the university. The notes provided to the defense are from Singer’s conversations with the FBI in which he claimed he was told to lie and say he told the parents involved the payments were bribes.

“They continue to ask me to tell a fib and not restate what I told my clients as to where there money was going — to the program not the coach and that it was a donation and they want it to be a payment,” Singer’s notes read, according to the court filing.

Prosecutors have pushed for the trials to begin in October.