Mandy Moore Says She Almost Walked Away From Entertainment Business

Mandy Moore revealed that she almost walked away from the entertainment business in 2015 for good after she had one failed TV pilot after another.

"I had done four failed TV pilots," the 35-year-old actress admitted in an upcoming interview that will air Sunday on "CBS Sunday Morning," according to CBS in a piece published Thursday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Feb 13, 2020 at 10:17am PST

"So, I was kind of at the point where I was like, 'Maybe this acting thing is done for me,'" she added. "Like, 'Maybe I need to hang it up and go back to Florida, go to school, go try my hand at something else."

The “Chasing Liberty” star in the end decided to stick it out and later landed the lead role on the hit NBC series “This Is Us.”

On top of that, she is back to making music with her second husband Taylor Goldsmith and touring ahead of a new album called. “Silver Landings.”

At one point, Moore also shared that she really was turned off from making music following her divorce to singer Ryan Adams. She began her music career when she was just 15.

“I just felt like I was at a point in my life where I was the most comfortable making myself the least priority, and I made myself as small as possible in order to make someone else comfortable,” the actress explained about her marriage to Adams. The two were married from 2009-2016.

Last year, Moore and other women opened up about their relationships with the singer, claiming it was toxic.

“There was so much to unpack, it really destroyed my relationship to music,” the “Tangled” star explained. “It destroyed – oh now, I’m gonna get emotional – it destroyed my sense of self. It destroyed my belief in who I was, as a musician and as a singer.”