Melania Turns Heads In Gorgeous Sleeveless Black Dress At WH Reception

Melania Trump definitely turned heads Thursday when she stepped out in a gorgeous black dress for a reception at the White House.

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the sleeveless, button-up number that went down to her knees as she joined President Donald Trump for an African American History Month reception in the East Room. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair and high heels. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

To say she looked perfect would be an understatement.

At one point, Trump turned to FLOTUS and thanked her for “doing an unbelievable” job.

WATCH:

HAPPENING NOW: President Trump and first lady Melania Trump participate in a Black History Month reception at the White House. https://t.co/34iH24InpF — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) February 27, 2020

“She’s got tremendous heart,” he added. “She’s been through a lot and she handles it better than anybody I know, our great first lady.”

The president then walked over to the first lady and the two shared a sweet kiss.

FLOTUS’ fashion sense is always on point as has been noted numerous times before. Most recently, she wowed when she showed up in a stunning floor-length, hot pink gown for a state banquet during a trip to New Delhi, India.

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.