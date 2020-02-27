Paige VanZant Drops Hype Post Amid Speculation OF UFC Return, Says ‘Be A Legend’

Paige VanZant continued to hint at a return to the octagon amid speculation about her future.

The UFC sensation was supposed to fight in March, but the matchup against Amanda Ribas was called off after VanZant suffered another arm injury.

View this post on Instagram Girls just wanna have fun ???????? A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on Feb 16, 2020 at 8:43pm PST

However, she still seems intent on fighting, judging from a recent Instagram post. VanZant posted a photo of herself standing at a boxing ring with the caption, “Don’t be a lady, be a legend.” Give it a look below.

View this post on Instagram Don’t be a lady, be a legend. A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on Feb 26, 2020 at 11:47am PST

I think you’re foolish to believe VanZant won’t fight again. People have said that time and time again, and she’s routinely proven them wrong.

Yes, she’s had some serious setbacks. In fact, at this point, it’s starting to get unbelievable how often she gets hurt.

Whenever she gets a little momentum rolling, it seems like it gets derailed by another injury. She hasn’t fought since whipping Rachael Ostovich!

Yet, I have no doubt at all that she’ll fight again. She’s way too big of a draw for the UFC to not make something happen once she’s healthy.

Plus, she clearly wants to fight again.

Let’s hope Dana White gets it done the moment she’s good to go because the fans want to see it!