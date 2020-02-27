Professional Bull Riders Honors Chiefs’ Star QB Patrick Mahomes By Renaming Bull This, And It’s Perfect

Professional Bull Riders have found a special way to honor the Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs and more specifically the team’s star QB, Patrick Mahomes.

Ahead of this weekend’s PBR Unleash the Beast’s Caterpillar Classic in Kansas City, one of the bulls has been renamed “Mahomie” in honor of the quarterback and team’s come-from-behind victory in Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers, per KMBC News in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

MEET MAHOMIE 15 In a tribute to Super Bowl MVP @PatrickMahomes, @PBR has renamed a bull “Mahomie” ahead of its event this weekend at the Sprint Center. https://t.co/F4t8RHYJGI https://t.co/FNLFdzncrT — KMBC (@kmbc) February 27, 2020

The bull will wear custom-made ear tags that are red and include the KC Chiefs’ arrowhead logo along with the name “Mahomie” and the number 15 after the Super Bowl MVP Mahomes. (RELATED: Andy Reid Says He Will Definitely Visit The WH, Calling It ‘Quite An Honor’)

“Mahomie” from the Paradigm Bull Company is set to buck in round 2 of the Caterpillar Classic on Sunday, March 1 at the Sprint Center.

The bull will be ridden by one of the top 35 bull riders in the world, two-time and reigning PBR World Champion Jess Lockwood, as he hopes to reclaim the world No. 1 spot.

So far, there has been no comment from Mahomes.