Quintez Cephus Does 23 Bench Press Reps At The NFL Combine

Former Wisconsin superstar receiver Quintez Cephus had an unreal bench press performance during the NFL combine.

The talented receiver put up 23 reps on the bench press, which was the most for any player at his position in the draft.

Quintez Cephus at the podium yesterday: “I want to go out there and put up some good numbers… show how high I jump, how strong I am, that I can run and catch the ball and do all the things that it takes to be a great NFL receiver.” How strong he is ✅pic.twitter.com/01ZRUs0vMS — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) February 27, 2020

Cephus has really seemed to fly under the radar since announcing that he’d forgo his final year of eligibility and go pro.

This is a guy who dominated defenses during his college career, which was unfortunately filled with unnecessary distractions. He very famously had to sit out an entire season to be acquitted in less than 30 minutes on sexual assault charges.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quintez Cephus (@qodeep_87) on Nov 11, 2019 at 7:06pm PST

However, he came back to the Badgers and absolutely tore it up this past season. He finished his final year of college football with seven receiving touchdowns and 901 yards.

Now, it’s off to the NFL to find out what he can do.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quintez Cephus (@qodeep_87) on Dec 24, 2019 at 7:38pm PST

I’ve seen a wide range on him for where Cephus might end up getting drafted. All I know for sure is that one team in the NFL is about to get a hell of a player.