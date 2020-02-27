R. Kelly’s Legal And Financial Problems Continue To Pile Up As He Sits In Chicago Jail

Musician R. Kelly is facing more legal issues while he awaits trial in Chicago.

Judge Moira S. Johnson gave the default ruling in a civil lawsuit against Kelly after he failed to appear in court for a second time, according to a report published Wednesday by Page Six. The civil lawsuit was filed by Heather Williams, who alleged the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer lured her into sex in 1998 at the age of 16.

The final hearing for the civil lawsuit will take place March 10, Williams’s lawyer told the outlet.

The default ruling comes days after Kelly was sued for $3.4 million by a Chicago landlord claiming the singer owes him back rent for his studio space.

Kelly was also hit with brand new federal charges Feb. 14 stemming from allegations that he sexually abused another minor for four years starting in 1997. He will be arraigned March 5. (RELATED: R. Kelly Pleads Not Guilty To Bribing A Government Official In Order To Marry Aaliyah At 15 Years Old)

Meanwhile, Kelly is currently in Chicago prison awaiting trial for creating and possessing child pornography and sexual exploitation of a minor. The trial was set for April, but Kelly’s lawyer, Steven Greenberg, claimed the trial could be delayed due to the new federal charges.

Kelly is also slated to head to trial in Brooklyn in July for racketeering, bribery and sex-trafficking charges.