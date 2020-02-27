REPORT: Antonio Brown Nearly Paid Sexual Assault Accuser $2.7 Million Settlement, Deal Eventually Fell Apart

Disgraced NFL free agent Antonio Brown reportedly almost paid a woman accusing him of sexual assault a ton of money to settle.

According to TMZ, an email shows that Antonio Brown’s legal team was close to an agreement for the star receiver to pay Britney Taylor $2.7 million in a settlement over accusations of sexual assault. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The deal was apparently on the verge of being done when “something went sideways” before the money could be handed over, according to the TMZ report. No settlement was ever reached, and now it’s being dealt with in civil court.

Obviously, agreeing to a settlement doesn’t necessarily mean you’re guilty of anything. People agree to settlements for a variety of different reasons.

Having said that, this is just the latest example of Brown being in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. The case from Taylor is currently working itself out in civil court, and Brown hasn’t played a snap of football since the Patriots cut him.

He’s also not any closer to getting back into the league. By all accounts his days as an NFL player are over. It’s just been a wild circus around his life over the past year.

There’s really no other way to describe it. We’ll see what ends up happening with the lawsuit from Taylor, but Brown’s days as a pro football player are almost certainly over.