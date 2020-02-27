REPORT: Vast Majority Of NFL Executives Prefer Joe Burrow Over Tua Tagovailoa

The gap between Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa in the eyes of NFL executives is reportedly huge.

Charley Casserly tweeted that he polled 27 of the teams in the league about whether they’d take Burrow or Tua if both are healthy, and he said the results were 23-3-1 in favor of the LSU Heisman winner. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I polled 27 teams today. The question was. Don’t factor Tua’s medical condition into your answer. Who would you take? Burrow or Tua? Burrow won the vote 23-3-1 @nflnetwork @NFLDraft #NFLCombine2020 — Charley Casserly (@CharleyCasserly) February 26, 2020

I find these results really hard to believe. I guess I could be convinced Burrow should come out on top, but by this gap?

Yeah, I’m not buying that at all. Did everybody forget what Tua did when he was healthy at Alabama. He was putting up video game stats!

Yet, apparently, executives in the NFL don’t even think it’s close. That’s truly mind-boggling to me on so many levels.

Burrow is a hell of a gunslinger. I’m not trying to knock him. I’m trying to knock him at all. It’s just that on his best day and Tua’s best day, I’m not sure the gap is very big at all.

Not only do I not think there’s a big gap, I would lean towards taking Tua.