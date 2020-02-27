Cardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury Thought Arizona Would Fire Him After Week 2 Of The NFL Season

Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury thought he wouldn’t last more than two games in the league when the season started.

The Cardinals opened the season against the Detroit Lions, and the game ended in a tie. Early on, Arizona was getting dominated before Kyler Murray and company woke up. During the early beatdown, the former Texas Tech coach thought he was going to lose his job. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kliff Kingsbury (@kliffkingsbury) on Jul 25, 2019 at 9:02pm PDT

Kingsbury said the following on Ryen Russillo’s podcast, according to CBS Sports:

I’m not exaggerating, I was thinking, ‘I can’t believe I just bought that house. I’m gonna be here two games and they’re gonna fire me.’ That was about the highest anxiety I’ve ever had on the sidelines. Truly anything we tried to do was a complete disaster.

This should go to show you how high expectations are in the NFL. The Cardinals brought in Kingsbury because he runs a very fast offense.

They then went and drafted Kyler Murray to run that offense for the young coaching star. Yet, he still thought he might lose his job two weeks into the season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arizona Cardinals ⋈ (@azcardinals) on Feb 26, 2020 at 4:55pm PST

There was a zero percent chance the Cardinals were going to fire Murray after one season, let alone two games. That’s just an absurd thought.

The fact Kingsbury thought it was even possible is a pretty clear indication winning is the only thing that matters in the NFL.

It’s not just winning, but winning immediately.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arizona Cardinals ⋈ (@azcardinals) on Feb 11, 2020 at 3:07pm PST

Of course, Kingsbury didn’t get fired and the offense was surprisingly impressive with Murray playing quarterback. Something tells me the Cardinals have a bright future, and Kingsbury can stop worrying about his job security.