SEC Has 93 Players At The NFL Combine, The Big 10 Has 57

The SEC has the most players participating in the NFL combine, and the Big 10 is second.

According to Matt Hayes, the SEC will officially have 93 players participating in the scouting event. The Big 10 is second at 57. Surprisingly, the PAC-12 is third at 47. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Power 5 conference players at the @NFL Combine:

SEC: 93

B1G: 57

Pac12: 47

ACC: 35

Big12: 29 — Matt Hayes (@MattHayesCFB) February 26, 2020

I know the pro-SEC clowns and fanboys out there will want to use this tweet as some kind of halfcocked proof the conference is better than the Big 10.

Don’t. Don’t do that.

Nobody has ever seriously argued that the South doesn’t have the best football recruiting. We all know it does.

There should be more NFL players coming out of the SEC, but that doesn’t mean the conference is better than the B1G top to bottom.

Of course, it varies year-to-year, but I think everybody with a brain and functioning eyes knows the top teams in the B1G can 100% hang with and beat elite SEC programs.

This past year, you’d probably give a slight edge to the SEC, especially with LSU winning the title. Still, I’ll put your best teams up against theirs any day of the week.

Never forget who is the true King in the North when it comes to college football. pic.twitter.com/vtbKyAPdYe — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 10, 2019

Combine invites don’t mean anything when it comes to college football comparisons. Only the results on the field do, and we’ll let them speak for themselves.