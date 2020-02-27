REPORT: SiriusXM Quarantines Top Executive, Group Of Staffers After Coronavirus Scare

SiriusXM reportedly has requested a group of staffers and a top executive quarantine themselves to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The quarantine comes after it was realized that attendees of a meeting held Wednesday by Senior Vice President of Channel Management, Sally McMahon, had recently traveled to Japan, which has been hit with an outbreak of the deadly virus, according to a report published Page Six.

This truly sucks! SiriusXM quarantines top exec, staffers over coronavirus scare

“In an excess of caution because people were together for a significant part of the day, we have instructed the participants of that meeting to self-quarantine by working from home for the next 14 days,” the staff memo obtained by the outlet read.

The company has reportedly banned international business travel due to the virus and have requested staffers cancel upcoming international trips. Any staffer who has been in contact with people in China, Iran, Italy, Japan, or South Korea have also been instructed to work from home for 14 days. (RELATED: California Governor Gavin Newsom Says State Is Monitoring 8,400 Coronavirus Cases)

“Please confirm with any guests or visitors who may be coming into our offices that they have been in the U.S. for the past two weeks,” the memo continued. “If they have not, please do your meetings by phone or Zoom.”

Representatives for SiriusXM did not comment to Page Six.