Former NFL QB Trevon Boykin Sentenced To 3 Years In Prison After Beating His Girlfriend

Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Trevon Boykin will be spending some serious time behind bars.

According to ESPN late Wednesday afternoon, Boykin got sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated assault and witness tampering charges. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He will be eligible for parole in less than a year. His girlfriend claimed he broke her jaw in multiple places during a March 2018 altercation.

Boykin was a star at TCU before playing for the Seahawks. He was shown the exit after his arrest.

Boykin’s downfall should serve as a cautionary tale to everybody out there. If you beat a woman, the consequences will be severe.

He was one of the best quarterbacks in the entire country during his time with the Horned Frogs, and he was so much damn fun to watch.

The former quarterback could have had an NFL career, but he threw it all away. It honestly is just sad to watch a young man destroy his life.

Hopefully, he is able to learn and turn his life around once he’s out of prison.