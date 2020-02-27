Editorial

REPORT: Tyson Fury/Deontay Wilder Rematch Fight Sold At Least 800,000 Pay-Per-Views, Was Most-Watched Fight Since 2002

(Photo: MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
The rematch fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder sold a shocking amount of pay-per-views (PPV).

Fury absolutely lit up Wilder in the highly-anticipated fight, and he did it in front of nearly a million paying customers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Mike Coppinger, the fight sold at least 800,000 PPVs. The number could even be closer to 850,000.

It’s the most watched fight in the past 18 years.

The fact this fight sold so many PPVs is downright awesome. Entering the fight, I can’t remember the last time we had a match this hyped in the boxing game outside of the Mayweather/McGregor bout, but that was a bit of a joke.

Fury did an incredible job of promoting this fight, and I think he really convinced your more casual fans to tune in.

After all, he was out here talking about cocaine and hookers!

Now, we know we’re getting a third fight between Wilder and Fury. Will the numbers only go up? I think there’s a very real chance they do.

Major props to everybody involved for putting up such gigantic numbers.