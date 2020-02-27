REPORT: Tyson Fury/Deontay Wilder Rematch Fight Sold At Least 800,000 Pay-Per-Views, Was Most-Watched Fight Since 2002

The rematch fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder sold a shocking amount of pay-per-views (PPV).

Fury absolutely lit up Wilder in the highly-anticipated fight, and he did it in front of nearly a million paying customers.

THE GYPSY KING IS THE KING OF BOXING! ????#WilderFury2 pic.twitter.com/3qDbApeXsH — ESPN (@espn) February 23, 2020

According to Mike Coppinger, the fight sold at least 800,000 PPVs. The number could even be closer to 850,000.

It’s the most watched fight in the past 18 years.

Sources: The rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury generated in the neighborhood of approxmately 800,000 to 850,000 pay-per-view buys in North America. Best performance – by far – for a heavyweight title fight since Tyson-Lewis in 2002. Wilder-Fury 1 sold around 325K buys — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) February 27, 2020

The fact this fight sold so many PPVs is downright awesome. Entering the fight, I can’t remember the last time we had a match this hyped in the boxing game outside of the Mayweather/McGregor bout, but that was a bit of a joke.

Fury did an incredible job of promoting this fight, and I think he really convinced your more casual fans to tune in.

After all, he was out here talking about cocaine and hookers!

Tyson Fury has defeated Deontay Wilder. His plans after the fight involve a lot of cocaine and hookers. pic.twitter.com/LrTUtk9RYF — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 23, 2020

Now, we know we’re getting a third fight between Wilder and Fury. Will the numbers only go up? I think there’s a very real chance they do.

Major props to everybody involved for putting up such gigantic numbers.