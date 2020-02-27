Redskins Will Meet With Joe Burrow And Tua Tagovailoa

The Washington Redskins will meet with quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa ahead of the NFL draft.

Burrow and Tua are expected to be the first two passers off of the board when the draft gets underway in April, and the Redskins will talk with them.

According to J.P. Finlay, Ron Rivera said the team likes what they have with Dwayne Haskins, but the meetings are taking place because all options are on the table.

The Redskins are bringing in Joe Burrow and Tua for meetings. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 26, 2020

Ron Rivera says meeting with Burrow and Tua is not just due diligence. They’re real meetings. Rivera likes Dwayne Haskins but says all options are on table. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 26, 2020

The odds of Burrow being on the board when the Redskins draft at number two aren’t very high. The Bengals seemed locked in on drafting him.

However, it’d be interesting to see if the Redskins would draft Tua at two and then trade Haskins. The former Ohio State star would almost certainly have huge trade value.

Haskins got off to a bit of a slow start last season, but showed great improvement with every snap under center.

If the Redskins take Tua at number two, it wouldn’t be hard to find a trading partner at all for Tua.

Having said that, I doubt the Redskins pull the trigger on a passer when Chase Young is ripe for the picking at two. Haskins is a solid young quarterback and Young would be a huge boost to their defense.

Of course, this is the NFL. You never know what can happen.