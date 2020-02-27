‘Westworld’ Shares New Season 3 Promo On Instagram

“Westworld” has dropped a new promo post on Instagram for season three.

Season three of the hit HBO show arrives March 15, and I couldn’t be any more excited. With everything we get, my hype levels got a little bit north. (RELATED: New ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Trailer Gets Released, Ed Harris Returns As The Man In Black)

It’s no different with this post, which features a very short video of Dolores with the caption, “The real gods are coming…”

View this post on Instagram The real gods are coming… A post shared by Westworld (@westworldhbo) on Feb 26, 2020 at 9:47am PST

I know the new promo isn’t much at all, but it’s more than enough to stoke my excitement. I honestly can’t wait for March 15.

I just binged the first season again to get amped up, and I’m ready to go through the roof. Now, I need to just cruise through season two to prepare.

The season three trailer dropped last week, and it was absolutely epic. It certainly raised more questions than it answered, but we now know for sure Ed Harris is back as the Man in Black.

Tune in March 15 on HBO to watch the start of season three. It’s one of the best shows ever made for a reason, and I can’t wait to find out what the new episodes hold.