Indiana Coach Archie Miller Yells At Assistant Bruiser Flint During Loss To Purdue

Indiana basketball coach Archie Miller got into a heated yelling match with assistant Bruiser Flint during a Thursday night loss to Purdue.

With the Hoosiers down by 16 in the second half to the Boilermakers, Miller and Flint lost it on each other.

It’s not clear what caused the argument, but it’s crystal clear both men are absolutely irate. Watch the intense yelling match below. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Things seem to be going well on the @IndianaMBB bench… pic.twitter.com/pOE7KXhO57 — Nick Yeoman (@NYeoman) February 28, 2020

You know things aren’t going well when the head coach and one of his assistants are just screaming at each other in public.

As somebody who has worked in college basketball, I can tell you from firsthand experience that disagreements between the head coach and assistants happen all the time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Purdue Basketball (@boilerball) on Feb 27, 2020 at 6:11pm PST

I’ve seen several yelling matches, but they happen behind closed doors or in practice. They don’t happen in public view during a game.

Of course, tensions are always higher when you’re fighting for your tournament life. Right now, Indiana’s March Madness hopes are on life support.

In sports, winning solves everything, and losing amplifies everything. Getting your butt kicked by your instate opponent is just adding insult to injury.

Miller and Indiana better figure it out soon or they’ll be bound for the NIT.