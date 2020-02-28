Ben Affleck Had A ‘Breakdown’ While Filming Alcoholic Movie Right Out Of Rehab

Actor Ben Affleck suffered from a “breakdown” while onset of “The Way Back.”

The scene that caused the breakdown included a moment where the main character, who suffers from alcoholism like Affleck, made amends with his wife, according to a report published by the Associated Press.

“It was probably the second take, Ben just had a breakdown,” director Gavin O’Connor told the AP. “I’m getting chills thinking about it. It was like the dam broke and everything came out.”

“I just remember the crew, everyone was frozen, watching him bear his soul,” he added. “It was obviously real. A lot of things that he probably had to say in his own life, or maybe he had said, I don’t know.”

Some of the scenes contained “personal” emotional moments and didn’t make it into the final film. (RELATED: Ben Affleck Opens Up About How Alcoholism Almost Ruined His Family)

“It would be too hard for an audience to watch, too personal,” O’Connor explained.

Affleck has had his own issues with marriage. His alcoholism eventually led to his divorce from actress Jennifer Garner in October of 2018.

Ben Affleck calls divorce from Jennifer Garner the ‘biggest regret of my life’ https://t.co/wwkKQTUsJ2 pic.twitter.com/m7w5ZTUpPe — Page Six (@PageSix) February 18, 2020



“I never thought that I was gonna get divorced,” Affleck previously said during an interview on “Good Morning America.” “I didn’t want to get divorced. I didn’t want to be a divorced person. I really didn’t want to be a split family with my children. And it upset me because it meant I wasn’t who I thought I was. And that was so painful and so disappointing in myself.”