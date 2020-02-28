Performers Start Canceling Asia Tour Stops Due To Increasing Concern Over Coronavirus

Performers have begun to cancel Asia tour stops due to the increased concern over the coronavirus outbreak across the world.

K-pop band BTS, Green Day and the National Symphony Orchestra are among many who have nixed stops in Korea, Japan and China, according to social media posts Thursday and another report published by the Associated Press published Friday.

BTS announced the cancellation of their Seoul stops of their “Map Of The Soul” tour on Twitter On Thursday. All fans will be refunded for tickets.

“It is unavoidable that the concert must be canceled without further delay,” the group tweeted in Korean.

“Please understand that this decision was made after extensive and careful consideration,” the message added. (RELATED: REPORT: SiriusXM Quarantines Top Executive, Group Of Staffers After Coronavirus Scare)

The coronavirus has affected more than 83,000 people around the world after reportedly originating in Wuhan, China. Japan and Korea have also been hit hard by the virus with over 2,300 confirmed cases in South Korea alone, according to the Washington Post.

Green Day has postponed their tour of Asia, which was set to begin in April, due to the virus.

“We have unfortunately made the difficult decision to postpone our upcoming shows in Asia due to the health + travel concerns with coronavirus,” the band shared on social media. “We know it sucks, as we were looking forward to seeing you all, but hold on to your tickets we’ll be announcing the new dates very soon.”

The National Symphony Orchestra has also cancelled March appearances in Tokyo and Hiroshima at the recommendation of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

“After multiple consultations with officials at U.S. government agencies and recommendations from the Japanese government, it became clear that these evolving circumstances are beyond our control,” NSO Executive Director Gary Ginstling said in a statement, according to the AP.