‘It’s A Unique Opportunity’: Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Says Of Going To WH After Super Bowl LIV Win

Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce says “it’s a unique opportunity” getting to visit the White House after the teams come-from-behind victory in Super Bowl LIV.

“Grew up my whole life watching teams win championships and then go to the White House and get recognized for their greatness…,” the 30-year-old National Football league player tweeted. The comments were noted by Fox News in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Regardless of who is in office I think it’s a unique opportunity to experience our nations Capital,” he added. (RELATED: Three Houston Astros Players Skipped Their Visit To The White House)

The post was in response to an article by TMZ earlier in the day in which the Chief’s tight end confirmed he was definitely “looking forward” to visit the WH after his team beat the San Francisco 49ers, calling it a “crazy opportunity.”

“Oh, yeah! Always, man!” Kelce explained to the outlet about joining his team for the WH visit. “Crazy opportunity!”

Other players on the Super Bowl winning team have expressed similar sentiment. Chiefs’ Bashaud Breeland said he was looking forward to the visit.

“Why would I not [go], man?” the 28-year-old National Football League player told the outlet. “It’s an experience that everybody, every kid would want to go to.”

“I want to go see what the White House is like!” he added following the teams 31-20 victory in the Super Bowl.

“That would be great,” wide receiver Tyreek Hill said about potentially visiting the WH, according to the Kansas City Star.

“I’m here to represent the Kansas City Chiefs,” star Tyrann Mathieu said regarding a trip to D.C. “I think my teammates feel the same way. Any time we get the opportunity to represent Kansas City the right way, represent our teammates the right way, I don’t see any wrong in that.”

The Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid made it clear he was definitely going to make the visit, calling it “quite an honor” when was asked if he would go to the WH.

As previously reported, several players from the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl team skipped the visit two years ago, as well as whole teams like the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors, as noted by TMZ.

In November, a handful of star players with the Washington Nationals didn’t make the visit with the team to the WH after winning the World Series