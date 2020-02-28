Conservatives Mock Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez For Citing HS Science Fair Among Her Credentials

Conservatives mocked Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after she cited her high school science fair in a Twitter spat with Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.

Ocasio-Cortez kicked off the exchange by criticizing President Donald Trump’s decision to name Vice President Mike Pence as the head of the Coronavirus task force, saying that he did not believe in science.(RELATED: Ted Cruz Asked Ocasio-Cortez, ‘What’s A Y Chromosome?’ She Went Ballistic)

Cruz quickly responded by asking the freshman congresswoman a series of scientific questions that were at odds with her ideology — including a query about Y chromosomes.

As you are speaking as the oracle of science, tell us, what exactly is a Y chromosome? https://t.co/t4XVVzWr3A — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 27, 2020

Ocasio-Cortez responded with a few insults and her resume — and among the scientific achievements, she listed her high school science fair.

And also your colleague.https://t.co/9ktAgXFXDE — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 28, 2020

Ocasio-Cortez’s conservative critics were not impressed with her accomplishments.

Runner-up in the high school science fair. Nice, but: pic.twitter.com/adOMGjJg6o — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) February 28, 2020

Listen it objectively owns super hard that she is 30 years old and bragged about interning for Ted Kennedy and winning a prize for her high school science fair project https://t.co/duZufakNOy — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) February 28, 2020

That microbiology award from MIT that AOC is bragging about was second place at a high school science fair ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/hhivMZqee1 — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) February 28, 2020

(I’m dead serious, this is what she means when she says she was honored by MIT & Lincoln Lab for achievements in “microbiology.” She won a science fair. This is some truly legendary resume-puffing.) — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) February 28, 2020

She makes it sound like she cured cancer. She came in second in a high school science fair. At age 30, she should probably update her resume. https://t.co/KERyKdT2tR — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 28, 2020

Apparently @AOC is bragging about winning *Second Place* one time in a *high school* science fair pic.twitter.com/iBrZvj19pJ — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) February 28, 2020

Did she really just cite her second place high school science fair project and congressional internship as expertise to comment on the coronavirus? https://t.co/a7zwkuzapF — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) February 28, 2020

Cruz, after criticizing Ocasio-Cortez for failing to answer his questions, offered his own take on her science fair achievement.