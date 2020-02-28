Politics

Conservatives Mock Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez For Citing HS Science Fair Among Her Credentials

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appears on "The View." Screen Shot/ABC

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Conservatives mocked Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after she cited her high school science fair in a Twitter spat with Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.

Ocasio-Cortez kicked off the exchange by criticizing President Donald Trump’s decision to name Vice President Mike Pence as the head of the Coronavirus task force, saying that he did not believe in science.(RELATED: Ted Cruz Asked Ocasio-Cortez, ‘What’s A Y Chromosome?’ She Went Ballistic)

Cruz quickly responded by asking the freshman congresswoman a series of scientific questions that were at odds with her ideology — including a query about Y chromosomes.

Ocasio-Cortez responded with a few insults and her resume — and among the scientific achievements, she listed her high school science fair.

Ocasio-Cortez’s conservative critics were not impressed with her accomplishments.

Cruz, after criticizing Ocasio-Cortez for failing to answer his questions, offered his own take on her science fair achievement.