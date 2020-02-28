Dan Crenshaw Reacts To Pete Davidson’s Apology Retraction In New Netflix Comedy Special

Republican Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw reacted to comedian Pete Davidson’s comedy special by calling it “sad.”

Crenshaw claimed Davidson had been “thinking” about him “a lot” to be included in Davidson’s “Alive From New York,” during an appearance Friday on “Fox & Friends.”

“Listen, I can’t get out of Pete Davidson’s head. He’s been — he’s been thinking about me a lot for the past year as he builds this comedy routine apparently,” Crenshaw said, according to excerpts. “I’m not so sure his jokes always land but it is what it is.”

“It’s like our comedic careers are joined at the hip because he can’t stop thinking about me,” he added. “It’s a little sad. We had a really good moment at that time in 2018. America liked it. The left and the right liked it. So, we don’t really want to ruin that.”

In 2018, Davidson made headlines after joking about Crenshaw’s eye patch, which he wears after sustaining an injury while serving in Afghanistan in 2012, during a bit on “Saturday Night Live.”

Davidson seemingly walked back his apology for the joke in “Alive From New York.” (RELATED: Pete Davidson Takes Back Dan Crenshaw Apology In New Netflix Stand Up Special)

“I’ll tell you what though, the Pete Davidson I remember, he went out to buy some cigarettes while we were rehearsing and he came back because he had found this lighter that said “Never Forget” on it and he gave that to me as a gesture,” Crenshaw recalled.

“He said this was kind of cool that this happened to come up while he was buying cigarettes,” he continued. “And I think he meant well at the time and can never tell with comedians and who knows how much he had to drink beforehand. I don’t know. We don’t have to — we don’t have to take it too seriously.”

Crenshaw claimed he takes the apology on “Saturday Night Live” more seriously than Davidson’s stand up special.

“I mean, one’s a Netflix special,” the Texas representative said. “Now, to be fair, if we took everything that comedians said on a Netflix special seriously, man our country would be in a world of hurt. Again, I’d like to remember the guy that I saw in person and hung out with that night.”