Traveler ‘Cleared’ Of Coronavirus Appears On Fox News, Coughs On Child While Saying ‘It Is Contagious’

A “cleared” coronavirus traveler went on Fox News to speak Friday about the quarantine process, but he began to cough repeatedly on his child while talking about the rampant virus and how he had tested negative for it twice.

Frank Wucinski, a Pennsylvania man who was quarantined in Southern California after traveling, spoke to Fox News about the ordeal Friday. Wucinski said his family was quarantined for having contact with his father-in-law, who died in China. While talking on “America’s Newsroom” about testing negative and how contagious the virus is, Wucinski began to cough repeatedly.

“Fortunately from what I understand, you know, it is contagious but the death rate is pretty low,” the Pennsylvania man said as he coughed on his child, grabbing her water bottle and taking a sip.

WATCH:

Wucinski attributed the cough to being nervous when host Ed Henry pointed it out. He continued to cough for the rest of the segment. (RELATED: CDC Warns Americans To Prepare For Coronavirus Outbreak In Their Communities)

“They said I’m fine. I got tested twice. Negative both times. The cough was probably just nerves,” Wucinski said.