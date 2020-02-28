Fox News To Host Townhall With President Trump

Fox News announced Friday that they will host a town hall with President Donald Trump next week.

The town hall with the president will take place next Friday, March 5 in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and it will be hosted by Fox News anchors Bret Baier and Martha McCallum. This will be the first town hall Trump has participated in since he became president and comes at a time when major networks have been hosting town halls for Democratic presidential candidates. (RELATED: Recapping President Trump’s Best Week Ever)

“We are pleased to host incumbent President Donald Trump for his first town hall of the 2020 election cycle,” Fox News President and Executive Editor Jay Wallace said in a press release. “As Americans continue deliberating their choice for president, FOX News Channel is proud to provide a platform for candidates across the political spectrum to inform the public on their stances.”

Fox News has also hosted town halls with several Democratic presidential candidates, including Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.