Jackie Chan Confirms He’s Not Under Quarantine Amid Increased Concern Over Coronavirus

Actor Jackie Chan confirmed he has not been quarantined amid the worldwide outbreak of the coronavirus.

Chan took to his Instagram on Thursday to assure fans he was doing perfectly fine.

“Thanks for everybody’s concern! I’m safe and sound, and very healthy,” Chan shared with a photo of himself. “Please don’t worry, I’m not in quarantine. I hope everyone stays safe and healthy too!”

Chan claimed he had received many gifts from fans, including face masks, and would be donating the supplies to various organizations.

The actor’s newest film “Vanguard” was pulled from theaters in an effort to stop the spread of the virus. Meanwhile, Chan offered a $197,000 reward for anyone who could come up with an antidote for the virus. (RELATED: Performers Start Canceling Asia Tour Stops Due To Increasing Concern Over Coronavirus)

“Science and technology is key to overcoming the virus, and I believe many people have the same thought as me and hope that an antidote can be developed as soon as possible,” Chan shared on Weibo, a Chines social media platform.

Over 83,000 people have been effected by the coronavirus since the original outbreak in Wuhan, China, while 2,800 people have died from it. South Korea, Italy and Iran confirmed 3,500 cases of the outbreak on Friday, according to the New York Times.

The United States has 60 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with only one patient contracting the illness through unknown means, CNN reported.