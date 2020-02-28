Jalen Hurts Runs A 4.59 40-Yard Dash At The NFL Combine, Throws The Ball At A High Level

Jalen Hurts had a very impressive NFL combine performance Thursday.

The former Alabama and Oklahoma star quarterback got things cooking during the 40-yard dash, and ran a 4.59 on his second attempt!

You can watch his impressive run below.

Outside of his insanely impressive ’40’ time for a quarterback, Hurts threw the ball at a high level.

Can we once and for all end the discussion about whether or not Jalen Hurts can play quarterback in the NFL?

It’s honestly just a lazy discussion to have at this point. Anybody who thinks Hurts can’t play quarterback just hasn’t done their homework.

He might not be a traditional pocket passer, but he’s a much better passer than people give him credit for. He’s a substantially better passer than a lot of people seem to think.

On top of that, any deficiencies he might have in the passing game are made up in spades with what he can do with his feet.

The man is a freak of nature and can improvise when all hell breaks loose.

I can’t wait to see the team that pulls the trigger on Hurts. They’re going to get a hell of a player and an even better person.