Jerry Jones Says He Thinks About Bringing Dez Bryant Back While In The Shower

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones apparently is having some thoughts about bringing Dez Bryant back.

Bryant hasn’t been shy about the fact he wants to play for the Cowboys again. He hasn’t played a snap of football since leaving the team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Jones isn’t ruling it out. According to Jon Machota, Jones said he’s “been thinking about it a lot in the shower.”

Jerry Jones on a possible Dez Bryant return: “I haven’t talked to Dez, but I have been thinking about it a lot in the shower. I’m thinking about it.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) February 27, 2020

This right here is why Jerry Jones is the absolute best. Nobody in NFL ownership knows how to dominate a news cycle like he does.

Bryant is out here talking about returning, and Jones responds by dropping a line about thinking about it in the shower.

Naturally, it’s been dominating the headlines ever since. Say whatever you want about Jerry Jones, but there’s no doubt the man knows how to move the needle.

Will Bryant return to the Cowboys? Almost certainly not, but that doesn’t matter. All that matters is Jones has once again managed to steal the news cycle during the NFL combine.

The man is a master of drawing attention to his team, and that’s why he’s such an influential NFL owner.