Lady Gaga Returns To The Music Scene With Quirky Music Video For ‘Stupid Love’

Musician Lady Gaga released her first single since 2017 on Friday.

Gaga also dropped a brand new music video to accompany the song as well.

WATCH:

“Stupid Love” is Gaga’s first music venture since her 2017 single “The Cure.” While, Gaga released music after working on “A Star Is Born,” she has not released an album since “Joanne” in 2016. Her newest album is rumored to be named “Chromatica,” according to a report published by the New York Post.

Gaga released a teaser Thursday ahead of the music video drop that threw fans into a full on frenzy. We’ve been expecting Gaga music for awhile now, but this is the first we’re getting. (RELATED: Lady Gaga Goes Instagram Official With New Boyfriend, Breaks Hearts Of Everyone On The Internet)

The music video, which was shot fully on an iPhone 11, is very on brand for Gaga, and even kind of seems like she’s moving back to her original pop roots. The video features Gaga’s dance moves and the song is a modern day Gaga pop anthem.

The song does vaguely feel a lot like “Bad Romance,” but isn’t exactly the same. I’m not disappointed in the new music, but I don’t feel like it shows any growth from Gaga. She’s been through so much, but I’m not seeing any evolution in her music. The song feels like a step backward from “Shallow.”

Still, I’m totally pumped for her album release.