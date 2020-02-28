Matt Gaetz Jokes That Kimberly Guilfoyle Could Handle Any Threat From Rep. Garamendi

Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz joked Friday that any threats made by his colleague, California Democratic Rep. John Garamendi, could be handled by Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Gaetz’s comments were the latest in a series of barbs exchanged by Garamendi and Donald Trump Jr. over the response to Coronavirus. (RELATED: Matt Gaetz Comes Out Swinging On ‘The View,’ Declares The ‘Death Of The Political Left’)

WATCH:

Trump Jr. started the ball rolling when he told “Fox & Friends” that Democrats appeared to be hoping for a pandemic because it would stop President Donald Trump’s positive momentum.

Garamendi responded later in the day with an apparent threat, telling MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson that Trump Jr. would risk a “serious altercation” if he were to say such things in his presence. (RELATED: ‘Don Jr. Better Not Get Close To Me’: Democratic Congressman Appears To Threaten Trump Jr.)

Trump Jr.’s team then called Garamendi’s comments “beyond the pale,” saying that the California Democrat was better suited to represent Antifa than his home district.

Garamendi’s office made a statement clarifying his remarks, noting that he had meant a verbal altercation and intended no physical threat.

Donald Trump Jr. made the outrageous statement that Democrats want people to die for political purposes. If he wants to come to my office to explain his comments, my door is open. There is no threat of physical violence—but he can expect a strong verbal altercation.

Gaetz responded to the whole situation by suggesting that a physical altercation would be an unwise course of action for Garamendi to pursue, joking that Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle, would have no problem taking care of that.

“I would give John Garamendi a little advice, not only would he not want a physical altercation with Donald Trump Jr., I think Donald Trump’s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle would make quick work of John Garamendi,” Gaetz said.