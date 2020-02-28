All The Ways Bloomberg Is Trying To Buy The Presidency

Billionaire and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg has shot up in the polls since he announced his presidential campaign last November.

Bloomberg spent more than $188 million in the last quarter of 2019, with billions more in his war chest. Many of the other democratic candidates have called him out for allegedly trying to use his vast wealth to buy up support and endorsements. (RELATED: Bloomberg Says He ‘Bought’ The Democratic House Majority)

In this week’s episode of Pod and Country, Lisa Smiley breaks down all the ways Bloomberg is trying to buy the Democratic nomination for president. She analyzes his policies and his highly contentious past comments on the stop-and-frisk policy, China, women and the elderly. With less than stellar debate performances, however, it’s unclear whether his billions will be enough to take down frontrunner Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Pod & Country is a weekly show produced by the Daily Caller. Host Lisa Smiley seeks to enlighten people who want to think deeper about what’s happening in America. She goes beyond the typical headlines to discuss the political and moral ideas driving the day’s biggest stories.

