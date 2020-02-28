Raiders Background Check Reveals TCU Star Ross Blacklock Has 37 Unpaid Parking Tickets

NFL draft prospect Ross Blacklock has a bunch of unpaid parking tickets.

According to Nicki Jhabvala, the former TCU star was interviewing with the Raiders when they informed him their background check of the defensive tackle revealed he has 37 unpaid parking tickets!

Ross Blacklock has 21 formal interviews. Said he prepared for weird questions but when he met with Oakland, he learned something new about himself: “The Raiders told me about my 37 parking tickets that I didn’t know about.” — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 27, 2020

In case you were wondering how in-depth NFL background checks could be, this story right here is all you need to know.

They don’t mess around at all. After all, these are franchises worth billions of dollars. They’re not going to risk anything.

When it comes to due diligence, there’s not another sports league on the planet that does it like the NFL.

They will find out just about anything on a player. While “Draft Day” isn’t an outstanding film, it actually does a great job at showing this aspect of the league.

Obviously, parking tickets aren’t really a big deal, and I’m sure it won’t impact Blacklock’s stock at all. He should still probably get those taken care of. He’s about to have a ton of money. It really shouldn’t be an issue.