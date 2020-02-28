REPORT: 17th Regular Season NFL Game Would Generate $100 Million For Every Team

An extra regular season NFL game would reportedly generate a shocking amount of money for every team in the league.

According to ProFootballTalk, a 17th game could generate $100 million for every single team in the NFL every year. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This right here is why the NFL will aggressively pursue a 17th game in the CBA, which looks like it’s almost certainly going to happen.

An extra $100 million per team means there’s $3.2 billion riding on a 17th regular season game. When it comes to pro sports, money rules everything.

I’m not a math genius or a financial advisor, but I’m pretty damn sure an extra $3.2 billion annually is a ton of money by any metric or measurement.

Wherever there’s money to be made, that’s the direction you bet the NFL will move. After all, it didn’t become the most successful sports league on the planet by accident.

It became that way because it’s run by some of the smartest business people on the planet. Get ready for that 17th game, folks. It’s 100% on its way.