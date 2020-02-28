REVIEW: Pete Davidson’s Netflix Special ‘Alive From New York’ Is Outstanding

Pete Davidson’s new Netflix special “Alive From New York” is really funny.

While making some dinner last night before Wisconsin’s absolute beat down of Michigan, I threw on Davidson’s new special. (RELATED: New ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Trailer Gets Released, Ed Harris Returns As The Man In Black)

It didn’t disappoint at all, and he really didn’t hold back. He discussed his drug use, he murdered Louis C.K., he talked about his father, who died as a firefighter on 9/11, he took shots at Ariana Grande and much more.

Pete Davidson is currently under fire for mentioning Ariana Grande in his new Netflix Special ‘Alive from New York.’ pic.twitter.com/33yVOvVMRA — ig: arianacharting (@arianacharting) February 27, 2020

There were a few bits and segments that seemed to drag on a shade too much here and there, but overall, I found it damn funny.

I’ve always appreciated Pete Davidson. Ever since the Crenshaw stuff from “Saturday Night Live” blew up, I’ve thought Davidson is a rising star.

That situation to this day is still absolutely mind-boggling to me. The dude is a comedian, makes an edgy jokes and the snowflakes on the right tried to end his career.

Davidson addressed the situation perfectly in the special and it was one of the funnier moments. Overall, “Alive from New York” is a very solid standup special.

When Pete Davidson’s not babysitting he’s taping a special that drops TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/dK1FuLUEBn — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) February 25, 2020

I’d encourage anybody interested in comedy to watch it. You won’t be disappointed.