REVIEW: ‘SEAL Team’ Is Excellent In New ‘Siege Protocol’ Episodes

The return of “SEAL Team” on CBS didn’t disappoint with the new “Siege Protocol” episodes.

WARNING: THERE ARE GOING TO BE SPOILERS BELOW. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU AREN’T CAUGHT UP. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.

After months of waiting, “Siege Protocol” parts one and two aired Wednesday night in the return of the hit military show. (REVIEW: ‘SEAL Team‘ Hits Fall Finale With Strong Episode ‘Unbecoming An Officer’)

My friends, the two-hour return didn’t disappoint at all. The plot is incredibly simple, and it heavily focused on just the battlefield.

Bravo is sent to South America to run an operation, and all hell breaks loose when the bad guys show up to attack the command center.

In a pretty cool sequence, we get to see Blackburn, Amanda and others defend the compound as Bravo races back from their rescue mission.

That’s when things go sideways. Amanda’s source has been taken hostage and is on the move. With some good intel, Bravo decides to attempt another rescue mission before exfiltrating out of the country.

In the closing moments of the episode, it’s unclear whether or not Bravo was able to successfully save Amanda’s inside man.

It was a hell of a cliffhanger for the return of season three!

We also had some stuff with Jason on the home front and his love life, Clay continuing to push for better Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) treatment after Brett’s suicide and Sonny is still trying to put the moves on Davis.

However, all of that was secondary to the action in this episode. There’s nothing wrong with that. I enjoyed it a lot.

Tune in next week on CBS for the new episode of “SEAL Team.”