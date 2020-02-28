Editorial

New Orleans Saints Haven’t Started Talks On New Contract With Drew Brees, Want To Get It Done By March 18

Wild Card Round - Minnesota Vikings v New Orleans Saints

(Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
The New Orleans Saints haven’t started contract talks with Drew Brees, but there’s no reason to be concerned.

According to Katherine Terrell, general manager Mickey Loomis said no talks have taken place yet, but the goal is to get the deal done by March 18. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I know some people might want to freak out because a deal isn’t done yet between the Saints and Brees. There’s no reason to be concerned at all.

It’s really not a big deal at all that the two sides haven’t reached an agreement yet. Brees is returning for another season, and he won’t play for any team other than the Saints.

 

A deal will 100% get done in a timely manner, Brees will get paid, the Saints will get him whatever help they can and New Orleans will have another solid season.

Anybody who thinks New Orleans will botch this situation is kidding themselves. There’s zero chance of that happening.

 

If you’re a fan of the Saints, I can promise you everything will be okay.