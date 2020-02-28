On the Friday interview edition of the Daily Daily Caller Podcast we talk with Yuval Levin, Director, Social, Cultural, and Constitutional Studies at the American Enterprise Institute and author of the new book, “A Time to Build: From Family and Community to Congress and the Campus, How Recommitting to Our Institutions Can Revive the American Dream,” about the importance of institutions in society.

Listen to the show:

Watch the Yuval Levin interview:

America is divided, and the institutions that hold societies together are less trusted than ever before. Can a nation survive when the institutions that serve all of us are under assault, for reasons both justified and not? When opportunist find it advantageous to tear down rather than build? Yuval Levin explores these questions and more in “A Time to Build,” and get into all of it with him.

