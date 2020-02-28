Tomas Tatar Scores Filthy Goal Against The New York Rangers

Montreal Canadiens forward Tomas Tatar scored an unreal goal Thursday night during a 5-2 loss to the New York Rangers.

Tatar got behind the entire defense off of a pass, and he embarrassed the goalie with a filthy move that juked him out of jockstrap. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the unbelievable play below.

Tatar égale sa saison la plus productive à ce jour. Tatar matches his most productive season to date.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/jFAfRBkPr4 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 28, 2020

It really doesn’t get too much sexier than that at all. That move from Tatar was just dripping in sauce.

You almost feel bad for that goalie because he had absolutely no chance in hell of stopping that shot. Once Tatar got behind the defense, it was game over.

There are few things in the world of sports that rival a great goal in the NHL and hockey in general. It takes an unbelievable amount of hand-eye-coordination to pull off what Tatar did against the Rangers Thursday night.

Sure, his team didn’t get the win, but he just scored one of the best goals of the season.

Props to him for the incredible highlight. That’s what we love to see.