‘Beyond The Pale’: Trump Jr. Spokesman Fires Back At Threats From Democratic Congressman

Donald Trump Jr. spokesman Andrew Surabian fired back at Democratic California Rep. John Garamendi for making threatening comments Friday on MSNBC.

Responding to Trump Jr.’s allegation that some Democrats would like the Coronavirus to explode in order to distract from President Donald Trump’s successes, Garamendi told MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson that the president’s son should avoid him for his own safety. (RELATED: ‘Don Jr. Better Not Get Close To Me’: Democratic Congressman Appears To Threaten Trump Jr.)

Garamendi said his main concern was what he saw as the administration’s failure to respond adequately to the threat. He also appeared insulted by Trump Jr.’s comments.

“Don Jr. better not get close to me,” Garamendi told Jackson. “It would not be a healthy situation.”

UNHINGED: Democrat John Garamendi threatens President Trump’s son @DonaldJTrumpJr with physical violence: “He should not be near me when he says that. There would be a serious altercation… Don Jr. had better not get any place close to me. It would not be a healthy situation.” pic.twitter.com/s8Tba2Oogw — Trump War Room – Text WOKE to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) February 28, 2020

Surabian released a full statement condemning Garamendi’s remarks:

The outrageous remarks from Congressman Garamendi were beyond the pale and should be universally condemned by Republicans and Democrats alike. Almost as outrageous as the Congressman’s comments was the lack of pushback or condemnation from MSNBC host Hallie Jackson, who’s silence about political violence aimed towards a member of the first family, was truly deafening. By threatening Don Jr. with physical violence on national TV, Congressman Garamendi made clear to everyone watching that he is better suited to represent Antifa than the people of California’s 3rd Congressional district. He should apologize immediately.

Surabian also challenged Jackson directly, saying that she should have pushed back when Garamendi made the threats.