President Trump Accidentally Tags Football Player In Tweet Meant For Pennsylvania Radio Host

President Donald Trump accidentally promoted a football player Friday, tagging him in a tweet meant for a Pennsylvania radio host.
Trump tweeted a comment attributed to R.J. Harris, a morning radio talk show host on central Pennsylvania’s WHP 580, but tagged RJ Harris of the Ottawa Redblacks, a professional football team that is part of the Canadian Football League (CFL). (RELATED: Football Team Gets Fined For Winning By Too Much. Is It A Sign Of America’s Sad Decline?)
“You go around Pennsylvania and you see Trump signs everywhere. The Donald Trump situation is bigger than the Reagan Revolution. Donald Trump has inspired us,” Harris — the radio show host — said.
“You go around Pennsylvania and you see Trump signs everywhere. The Donald Trump situation is bigger than the Reagan Revolution. Donald Trump has inspired us.” @RjHarris15 WHP580
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2020
RJ Harris — the football player this time — capitalized on the president’s mistake, using his newfound popularity to promote a youth football camp.
“Aye, he tagged the wrong Rj Harris y’all. But while I got all y’all attention.. don’t forget… REGISTRATION IS LIVE!” he tweeted.
Aye, he tagged the wrong Rj Harris y’all. But while I got all y’all attention.. don’t forget… REGISTRATION IS LIVE! pic.twitter.com/5mfj5HTE4j
— Rj Harris (@RjHarris15) February 28, 2020