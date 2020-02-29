Bruce LeVell On Black Support For Biden: ‘They’re Caught Up In A Harsh Generational Curse’

Bruce LeVell, the executive director of the National Diversity Coalition for Trump, sat down the the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill to discuss the South Carolina primary, black support for former Vice President Joe Biden and more.
“They’re caught up in a harsh generational curse,” said LeVell. “I think people have short memories when it comes to Joe Biden, this is the man that authorized the Clinton crime bill.” (RELATED: Bruce Levell Debunks Trump Is a Racist Narrative.)
LeVell went on to explain how President Donald Trump’s policies are benefiting minorities.
WATCH:
The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.
