Jonathan Taylor Runs 4.39 40 At The NFL Combine

Former Wisconsin Badgers superstar Jonathan Taylor ran an absurd 40 late Friday at the combine.

The running back phenom ran a 4.39, which is one of the fastest times you’ll ever see out of a running back. You can watch his breakneck speed below. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

4.39 (adjusted) for Jonathan Taylor. #USF fans remember him, right? 135 rushing yards, 2 TD on 16 carries. Also had his first 2 TD receptions of his career. Remember? 49-0, #Wisconsin. They were the team with a competent offense. #NFLCombinepic.twitter.com/5WHgy1aREm — CHRIS TORELLO (@TorelloSports) February 29, 2020

Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor runs a 4.39 40-yard dash ⚡️ -time was adjusted from 4.41 to 4.39 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/hJQzw9wGtv — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) February 29, 2020

Jonathan Taylor vs Odell Beckham Jr., DeAndre Hopkins, and Julio Jones… Jonathan Taylor ran a faster 40 than all three of them with a 4.39… #NFLCombine

pic.twitter.com/HtXenjxZCN — Christopher Reiss (@NFL_ChrisReiss) February 29, 2020

.@BadgerFootball RB Jonathan Taylor’s official 40-yard dash time: 4.39 seconds. Best of all running backs at the 2020 #NFLCombine. ???? — NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) February 29, 2020

Jonathan Taylor made himself some serious money last night, and I love to see it. He’s arguably the greatest running back to ever come out of Wisconsin.

Running sub-4.40 40 times as a running back is nothing short of absolutely insane. That’s the type of speed general managers and coaches salivate over.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Taylor (@jayt23) on Dec 10, 2019 at 7:28pm PST

It’s hard to put into words just how impressive what Taylor did at the combine is. There was already a good chance he’d go in the first round.

I think it’s safe to say Taylor locked himself up a first round spot last night. I don’t see any situation where he falls out of the first round.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Taylor (@jayt23) on Oct 8, 2019 at 5:33pm PDT

It’s going to be a blast watching Taylor tear up the NFL. He was a superstar in college, and it looks like he’s heading the same direction in the NFL.