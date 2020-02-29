Editorial

Jonathan Taylor Runs 4.39 40 At The NFL Combine

NFL: Combine

Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports - via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Former Wisconsin Badgers superstar Jonathan Taylor ran an absurd 40 late Friday at the combine.

The running back phenom ran a 4.39, which is one of the fastest times you’ll ever see out of a running back. You can watch his breakneck speed below. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Jonathan Taylor made himself some serious money last night, and I love to see it. He’s arguably the greatest running back to ever come out of Wisconsin.

Running sub-4.40 40 times as a running back is nothing short of absolutely insane. That’s the type of speed general managers and coaches salivate over.

 

It’s hard to put into words just how impressive what Taylor did at the combine is. There was already a good chance he’d go in the first round.

I think it’s safe to say Taylor locked himself up a first round spot last night. I don’t see any situation where he falls out of the first round.

 

It’s going to be a blast watching Taylor tear up the NFL. He was a superstar in college, and it looks like he’s heading the same direction in the NFL.