Jonathan Taylor Runs 4.39 40 At The NFL Combine

Former Wisconsin Badgers superstar Jonathan Taylor ran an absurd 40 late Friday at the combine.
The running back phenom ran a 4.39, which is one of the fastest times you’ll ever see out of a running back. You can watch his breakneck speed below. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
4.39 (adjusted) for Jonathan Taylor. #USF fans remember him, right?
135 rushing yards, 2 TD on 16 carries.
Also had his first 2 TD receptions of his career.
Remember? 49-0, #Wisconsin.
They were the team with a competent offense. #NFLCombinepic.twitter.com/5WHgy1aREm
— CHRIS TORELLO (@TorelloSports) February 29, 2020
Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor runs a 4.39 40-yard dash ⚡️
-time was adjusted from 4.41 to 4.39
(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/hJQzw9wGtv
— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) February 29, 2020
Jonathan Taylor vs Odell Beckham Jr., DeAndre Hopkins, and Julio Jones… Jonathan Taylor ran a faster 40 than all three of them with a 4.39… #NFLCombine
pic.twitter.com/HtXenjxZCN
— Christopher Reiss (@NFL_ChrisReiss) February 29, 2020
.@BadgerFootball RB Jonathan Taylor’s official 40-yard dash time: 4.39 seconds. Best of all running backs at the 2020 #NFLCombine. ????
— NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) February 29, 2020
Jonathan Taylor made himself some serious money last night, and I love to see it. He’s arguably the greatest running back to ever come out of Wisconsin.
Running sub-4.40 40 times as a running back is nothing short of absolutely insane. That’s the type of speed general managers and coaches salivate over.
View this post on Instagram
It’s hard to put into words just how impressive what Taylor did at the combine is. There was already a good chance he’d go in the first round.
I think it’s safe to say Taylor locked himself up a first round spot last night. I don’t see any situation where he falls out of the first round.
View this post on Instagram
It’s going to be a blast watching Taylor tear up the NFL. He was a superstar in college, and it looks like he’s heading the same direction in the NFL.