PREVIEW: Wisconsin Needs To Get A Huge Win Sunday Night Against Minnesota

The Wisconsin Badgers and Minnesota Gopher will battle Sunday night in Madison, and the Badgers need to get a huge win.

Right now, Wisconsin is 18-10, and we’re firmly in March Madness. However, that doesn’t mean I expect anything less than complete and total domination. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This is a rivalry game. This is the kind of game people get up out of their seats for with excitement. This is Minnesota vs. Wisconsin.

This is the Badgers vs. the Gophers. This is what it’s all about. Bragging rights are on the line, and I have no doubt my squad will show up and show out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Feb 24, 2020 at 10:09am PST

With the way D’Mitrik Trice, Aleem Ford and Micah Potter are playing, it’s hard to imagine we won’t beat the living hell out of Minnesota.

The previous game in the season means absolutely nothing. It means zero as of today. Forget about it. Put it in the past and never bring it up again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Feb 27, 2020 at 5:29pm PST

This is about the Wisconsin Badgers reminding people where we belong, and that’s at the top of the B1G. The time for negotiating is long gone.

We’re coming to take souls.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Feb 27, 2020 at 5:35pm PST

Tune in Sunday night at 6:30 EST on BTN. It’s going to be a bloodbath and I can’t wait.