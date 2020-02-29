CNN Contributor Endorses Joe Biden While On A CNN Political Panel

Former Virginia Democratic Governor Terry McAuliffe endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden while appearing as a CNN contributor on a network panel breaking down the former vice president’s Democratic primary victory in South Carolina.
“I have made a decision,” the former DNC chairman told CNN’s Anderson Cooper when asked. “I’m going to endorse Joe Biden.”
WATCH:
In addition to protecting Obamacare, McAuliffe cited “electability” as a key factor: “Who has the best shot at beating Donald Trump?”
Speaking of his plans to campaign with Biden soon, the former DNC chair expressed hope that other candidates would “decide to get out” if they “do not have a pathway” to victory before Super Tuesday. “I think the mayor’s got to take a tough look,” he said when asked about whether former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg should withdraw.
The former Virginia governor joined CNN as a contributor in June 2019, soon after deciding against his own Democratic 2020 bid. (RELATED: ‘I Didn’t Ask You About President Trump’: Martha MacCallum Grills Biden Surrogate On Arrest Claim)
Biden regained Democratic presidential primary momentum after scoring an overwhelming victory in South Carolina on Saturday.